COVID-19: People in Dharavi stand in 'never-ending' queues to leave slum

Residents of Asia's largest slum, Dharavi queued up outside the slum after the government announced that they will be making arrangements to send the migrant workers to their hometowns.

Everyday migrants come in large numbers on the streets to board buses arranged by the authorities and send them to the respective stations to catch homebound trains.

Social distancing norms were flouted as they failed to maintain an arm distance.