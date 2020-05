Water safety tips before you go swimming Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 days ago Water safety tips before you go swimming Swimming is a fun summer activity with many rules that kids and adults need to know before going close to any body of water. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT WATER SAFETYCONVERSATION.ACCORDING TO THEC-D-C --THE LEADING CAUSEOF DEATH IN KIDSAGES 1 TO 4 ISDROWNING.AND OVER 34HUNDRED PEOPLEDROWN EACH YEAR.SO NEW THISMORNING --WE WANT TO MAKESURE YOU KNOW HOWTO STAY SAFE IN THEPOOL.REBECCA THORNBURGIS HELPING YOUPROTECT YOURFAMILY --WITH SOME WATERSAFETY TIPS.CAN'T TAKE THE HEAT--WE JUMP IN THE POOLTO GET COOL.SWIMMING IS A FUNSUMMER ACTIVITYWITH MANY RULESTHAT KIDS AND ADULTSNEED TO KNOWBEFORE GOING CLOSETO ANY BODY OFWATER.NICK BOND, DISTRICTVICE PRESIDENT OFYMCA BUFFALONIAGARA SAYSPARENTS SHOULD TALKWITH THEIR KIDSABOUT THESEGUIDELINES BEFORETHEY JUMP IN:ALWAYS ASK FORPERMISSION TO SWIM,NEVER SWIM ALONE,FOR THE YOUNGESTONES MAKE SURE THEYARE WEARING A U-SCOAST GUARD LIFEJACKET, ACTIVESUPERVISION BY ANADULT AT ALL TIMES,DESIGNATE A WATEWATCHERLOCK UP THE POOLONCE YOU ARE DONEWITH IT AND DRAIN OUTTHE KIDDY POOL.REACH OR THROW-DON'T GO IF SOMEONEIS IN DISTRESS, THROWTHEM SOMETHING TOGRAB ONTO RATHERTHAN JUMPING INYOURSELF.SOT NICK BOND"DROWNING IS ONE OFTHOSE THINGS THAT IS100-PERCENTPREVENTABLE. WEJUST NEED TO MAKESURE THAT WE AREPAYING VERY CLOSEATTENTION TOEVERYONE, EVENADULTS"THE CDC HAS ISSUEDGUIDELINES FORPOOLS AND OTHERAQUATIC RECREATIONCENTERS TO FOLLOW.THE CDC SAYS PEOPLESHOULD STILL KEEPTHEIR DISTANCE BUTTO NOT WEAR A MASKWHILE SWIMMING.BOND SAYS THE YMCAIS PREPARING TO OPENSOMETIME THISSUMMER, BUT WITHFEWER PEOPLE ANDSOME DIFFERENTTRAINING FORLIFEGUARDS.SOT NICK BOND"HOW DO WE PROPERSOCIAL DISTANCE INTHOSE AQUATICENVIRONMENTS BC WECAN'T BE ON TOP OFEACH OTHER"WITH THEIR 20-PLUSPOOLS THE YMCA ISWAITING TO GET THEWORD FOR WHEN THEYCAN OPEN UP, THINGSWILL BE DIFFERENTBUT WE CAN STILLHAVE SOME FUN IN THEWATER. RT7EWN.





