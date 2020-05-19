Man City train as Premier League clubs examine Project Restart

Manchester City players train in small groups under strict limitations on Wednesday before the Premier League soccer clubs voted unanimously to return to contact training.

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY TEAM TRAINING WITH PLAYERS AND STAFF KEEPING TO SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES AND WEARING PROTECTIVE FACE MASKS SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MAY 27, 2020) (CITY TV - MUST NOT OBSCURE CITYTV LOGO) 1.

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA WEARING A FACE MASK WHILE WALKING ON TRAINING PITCH 2.

DEFENDER, JOAO CANCELO TRAINING 3.

TRAINING IN PROGRESS - PLAYERS STRETCHING, GUARDIOLA WALKS ACROSS AND OBSERVES 4.

MIDFIELDER, FERNANDINHO TRAINING 5.

MIDFIELDER, PHIL FODEN STRIKING BALL INTO A GOAL 6.

MIDFIELDER, KEVIN DE BRUYNE STRIKING BALL INTO A GOAL 7.

BALL HITTING FENCE 8.

FORWARD, LEROY SANE TRAINING 9.

MIDFIELDER, ILKAY GUNDOGAN TRAINING 10.

MIDFIELDER, RAHEEM STERLING STRETCHING 11.

DEFENDER, OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO RUNNING 12.

GOALKEEPERS TRAINING 13.

DEFENDER, NICOLAS OTAMENDI RUNNING 14.

OTAMENDI SITTING DOWN 15.

SANE TRAINING 16.

GUNDOGAN TRAINING STORY: Manchester City players trained in small groups under strict limitations on Wednesday (May 27) before the Premier League soccer clubs voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling, as the English top flight moved a step closer to a resumption after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement following a meeting of all 20 clubs, said: "Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

"The Premier League's priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants." Failure to resume the season could cost the league around 750 million pounds ($921.75 million) in lost revenue from broadcasters according to British media estimates.

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down world sport.

However, Wednesday's vote is a big step towards the league completing the 92 remaining fixtures.

On Thursday (May 28) Premier League shareholders will discuss the business aspects of 'Project Restart', including a possible broadcast rebate and what to do if the season is curtailed.

Some reports said clubs could lose out even if the league restarts should broadcasters demand a 330 million pounds rebate.

Phase Two allows up to 10 players to work together and would ease the time restrictions on training sessions and let players to be closer.

The third phase would be a move to a more typical form of training in the build-up to actual games.

The league had signalled June 12 as a potential start date but it now looks likely to be later in the month.

Matches would be held without fans in attendance.

(Production: Tim Hart, Ursa Presern)