SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:54s
SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are set to take flight on Wednesday.

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX crewed mission is a 'go' for launch next week

The historic launch that would take NASA astronauts to the ISS from US soil has been cleared for...
engadget

SpaceX Launch Postponed Due to Bad Weather, Next Attempt on May 30

SpaceX Launch Postponed Due to Bad Weather, Next Attempt on May 30SpaceX’s historic launch of the first manned mission aboard Crew Dragon was called off by NASA...
WorldNews


WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather. The next opportunity to launch to the International..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:25
Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather [Video]

Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch on Wednesday of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05