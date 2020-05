SpaceX launches two NASA astronauts to space for the first time on a historic mission | Oneindia

In a historic first for the U.S. space program, a spacecraft designed, built, owned and operated by a private company — SpaceX — blasted off Saturday with two NASA astronauts aboard — the first purely private sector launch to orbit in space history.

It was also the first launch of a crew from U.S. soil since the space shuttle program ended nearly nine years ago.