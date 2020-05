Police: Woman dies after accidental shooting overnight in Las Vegas

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting overnight in west Las Vegas.

A woman is dead after she was accidentally shot on her patio near Eastern and Bonanza around 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers are investigating whether she and her boyfriend were playing with a gun at the time of the incident.

Kids were inside sleeping.

No one else was hurt, according to authorities.