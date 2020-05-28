Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Times Square goes dark to support businesses

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Times Square goes dark to support businesses

Times Square goes dark to support businesses

The bright signs in Times Square went dark for sixty seconds last night.

It was part of an effort to call on insurance companies to pay claims to businesses that have suffered business interrupted due to COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CALL ON INSURANCE COMPANIES TOPAY CLAIMS TO BUSINESSES THATHAVE SUFFERED BUSINESSINTERRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19.MERCHANTS ARE DEMANDING THATTHEIR CLAIMS TO COVER LOSTREVENUE ARE PAID.THEY SAY THE BLACKOUT IS TOSHOW THAT INSURERS ARE "TURNINGTHE LIGHTS OUT ON BUSINESSES."DISNEY WORLD HAS SET ITSREOPENING DATES AFTER CLOSING




You Might Like


Tweets about this

seterapia

Giovanni Benavides Times Square goes dark to show support for NYC businesses https://t.co/TQ091Le5Mg 3 hours ago

CostinaMihaela

Mihaela Costina RT @cnni: New York's Times Square is known for its lights. But tonight, the billboards will go dark for one minute, part of a coordinated… 6 hours ago

ny4ca1

ny4ca RT @Bobby4Brooklyn: Billboards in Times Square went dark tonight and then displayed an image calling on insurance companies to pay business… 10 hours ago

akatohao

Back to School Back to Cool RT @CNN: New York's Times Square is known for its lights. But tonight, the billboards will go dark for one minute, part of a coordinated e… 11 hours ago

Bobby4Brooklyn

Assemblymember Robert Carroll Billboards in Times Square went dark tonight and then displayed an image calling on insurance companies to pay busi… https://t.co/4VBLGsQFZR 13 hours ago

SandraHarveySHD

Sandra Harvey Times Square's famous billboards will momentarily go dark for one minute on Wednesday at 9 p.m. in an effort to sho… https://t.co/yTv17Vecwz 13 hours ago

BrainofBryn

Bryn Johnson 1 Full Minute: Times Square Goes Dark To Highlight Struggling Small Businesses https://t.co/uDbwjAdfrx @ClaytonCraddock #protest 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

New York crowd disappointed after Times Square billboards go dark [Video]

New York crowd disappointed after Times Square billboards go dark

A crowd of New Yorkers who had gathered to watch Times Square billboards go dark were disappointed with many saying they did not notice the difference. Billboards in New York's Times Square were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:09Published