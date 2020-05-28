Times Square goes dark to support businesses

CALL ON INSURANCE COMPANIES TOPAY CLAIMS TO BUSINESSES THATHAVE SUFFERED BUSINESSINTERRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19.MERCHANTS ARE DEMANDING THATTHEIR CLAIMS TO COVER LOSTREVENUE ARE PAID.THEY SAY THE BLACKOUT IS TOSHOW THAT INSURERS ARE "TURNINGTHE LIGHTS OUT ON BUSINESSES."DISNEY WORLD HAS SET ITSREOPENING DATES AFTER CLOSING

It was part of an effort to call on insurance companies to pay claims to businesses that have suffered business interrupted due to COVID-19.

The bright signs in Times Square went dark for sixty seconds last night.