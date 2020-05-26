Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping Stocks

Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of American Airlines Group, off about 5.4% and shares of Hawaiian Holdings down about 4.9% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of American Airlines Group, off about 5.4% and shares of Hawaiian Holdings down about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Dorian LPG, trading lower by about 8.7% and Golar LNG Partners, trading lower by about 6.5%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PVSLine

PVS Shipping Line … lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day … Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping… https://t.co/XdIoFQtFtv 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thursday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks [Video]

Thursday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Triumph Group, up about 39.9% and shares of AIR up about 3.8% on..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.1%. Leading the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, up about 19% and shares of United Airlines Holdings up about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published