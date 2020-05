Watch: Car with 60 kg explosives intercepted in Pulwama, major attack averted

A major terror attack was averted after a car packed with explosives was intercepted by security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Explosives were later detonated by J&K police on an isolated stretch.

The vehicle was exploded in situ by the Bomb Disposal Squads.

J&K police chief hinted at a Jaish- Hizbul Mujahideen joint op.

