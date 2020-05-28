Protests Erupt in Minneapolis
After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the
streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display
their rage against the city’s police department.
Crowds were met with tear gas
and rubber bullets as they looted and
burned businesses and homes.
The community's anger was fueled by the death of
George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man,
who died at the hands of police on Monday.
Although the official police statement claims
Floyd “physically resisted officers,” a bystander's video
of the incident tells a drastically different story.
In the video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly saying
“I can’t breathe” as the arresting officer pins him to
the ground with a knee to his throat.
According to ‘The Star Tribune,’ protesters
gathered at that same officer’s house Wednesday
night, demanding justice for Floyd.
So far, the four officers involved have been fired,
but community activists are calling for murder
charges and a federal investigation.
Floyd's cousin, Tera Brown, says the protests
can't "be [just for] show." Brown says "action"
must be taken for what they did.
Tera Brown, via ‘NYT’