Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department.

Crowds were met with tear gas and rubber bullets as they looted and burned businesses and homes.

The community's anger was fueled by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, who died at the hands of police on Monday.

Although the official police statement claims Floyd “physically resisted officers,” a bystander's video of the incident tells a drastically different story.

In the video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” as the arresting officer pins him to the ground with a knee to his throat.

According to ‘The Star Tribune,’ protesters gathered at that same officer’s house Wednesday night, demanding justice for Floyd.

So far, the four officers involved have been fired, but community activists are calling for murder charges and a federal investigation.

Floyd's cousin, Tera Brown, says the protests can't "be [just for] show." Brown says "action" must be taken for what they did.

Tera Brown, via ‘NYT’