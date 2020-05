Eyewitness video shows looters taking items from a shoe store in the Wynwood area of Miami during protests late on Saturday (May 30) before gunshots are heard.

Looters take sneakers from Miami store before 'man in passing car' fires shots

"Wynwood area in Miami during Saturday’s protests: A group of protestors broke into a shoe store and started stealing all the shoes.

A man driving a car stopped in the middle and started shooting his gun and all the protestors fled the scene," the filmer said.