Attorney advising on safely, legally reopening

Video Credit: WKTV
One local attorney talks about safely re-opening and some of the legal ramifications of not doing so properly, and following the CDC guidelines.

The legal ramifications of not doing so properly and following the cdc guidelines.

Mike arcuri says the ward arcuri law firm is putting together a 'reopening packet' for clients.

They have a generic template of universal best practices, and, they can tailor a plan to your specific business or industry.

They started out with a page, and the plan grew exponentially, but arcuri says it's a lot of things that are routine, but that you might forget to do.

1:02 "it kept growing we started of with one page then two pages....we're up to about 12 pages in terms of, you know, just basic stuff.

It's not rocket science, things that you've heard on tv, things that you've read about, but it's sort of incorporating it into a work site" 1:19 arcuri says the plan is great for small businesses looking safely reopen.

You can call the ward arcuri firm for more information about plans and price



Letter to the editor: Restaurateur pleads for public, government to help in tough recovery ahead

I am a small business owner and resident of an incredibly resilient city; I own three restaurants in...
Trump has 'legal' and 'moral responsibility' to wear mask on Ford plant tour, Michigan attorney general says

Ahead of President Donald Trump's planned trip Thursday to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan,...
Injuries at work can happen relatively easily and quickly, but it may seem like a sticky situation trying to navigate workers' compensation. Alex Eichhorn with Tabak Law, LLC, shares how they..

CBS 2 is looked into the legal do's and don'ts of returning to work in the wake of COVID-19 as businesses gradually begin to reopen in Illinois. 

