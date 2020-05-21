Attorney advising on safely, legally reopening

One local attorney talks about safely re-opening and some of the legal ramifications of not doing so properly, and following the CDC guidelines.

The legal ramifications of not doing so properly and following the cdc guidelines.

Mike arcuri says the ward arcuri law firm is putting together a 'reopening packet' for clients.

They have a generic template of universal best practices, and, they can tailor a plan to your specific business or industry.

They started out with a page, and the plan grew exponentially, but arcuri says it's a lot of things that are routine, but that you might forget to do.

1:02 "it kept growing we started of with one page then two pages....we're up to about 12 pages in terms of, you know, just basic stuff.

It's not rocket science, things that you've heard on tv, things that you've read about, but it's sort of incorporating it into a work site" 1:19 arcuri says the plan is great for small businesses looking safely reopen.

You can call the ward arcuri firm for more information about plans and price utica police