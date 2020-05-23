Lightfoot: Phase 3 In Chicago Starts June 3
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said restaurants another other businesses will be able to reopen with COVID-19 restrictions.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces Reopening Guidelines For Phase 3As the city of Chicago prepares to move to the next phase of reopening the economy sometime in early June, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office has announced guidelines for restaurants, child care,..
Illinois Easing Restrictions May 29; Chicago Will Wait Until Early JuneMayor Lori Lightfoot is still holding off on opening the lakefront out of concern the virus will spread, but is there any evidence of that actually happening?