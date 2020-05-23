Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said restaurants another other businesses will be able to reopen with COVID-19 restrictions.



Tweets about this Brandon Liked on @YouTube: Lightfoot: Phase 3 In Chicago Starts June 3 https://t.co/kMxLkNNVwb 2 days ago Cheryl Corley Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announces the city will re-open more fully on Wednesday, June 3rd. Joining the rest… https://t.co/xxXuYh3F8s 2 days ago Ricardo Parra RT @cbschicago: Chicago's Phase 3 could come as soon as early June. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that includes the reopening of restaurants, c… 1 week ago CBS Chicago Chicago's Phase 3 could come as soon as early June. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that includes the reopening of restau… https://t.co/N4H2K1bqpH 1 week ago Joan Amenn RT @BauerJournalism: Mayor Lori Lightfoot will talk about what Phase 3 of reopening will look like in Chicago. Her press conference starts… 1 week ago Kelly Bauer Mayor Lori Lightfoot will talk about what Phase 3 of reopening will look like in Chicago. Her press conference star… https://t.co/0XlO9yZ7qI 1 week ago