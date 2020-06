Navigating online learning Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 04:31s - Published 4 days ago Navigating online learning As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the summer months, educators are encouraging students to keep on learning so they don't fall behind during the summer. Students still are schedule to go back to school in August. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AUGUST.IT'S THE REASON WHY HERE AT 13ACTION NEWS WE'RE COMMITTED TOOUR 13 CONNECTS COMMUNITYINITIATIVE CALLED "SUPER SUMMERRISE".WE'RE FOCUSING ON OURCHILDREN'S EDUCATION ANDDEVELOPMENT AS THEY GO THROUGHTHE SUMMER MONTHS.ANCHOR NINA PORCIUNCULA LOOKSAT HOW THE CHROMEBOOK HAS MADEA SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE INCCSD STUDENTS' EDUCATION ANDWHY THERE'S MORE WORK TO BEDONE.CHROMEBOOK KID-PKG NATS BELLAAND MOM LOOKING AT CHROMEBOOKBELLA CASTELLARIN IS ONE OFTHOUSANDS OF CLARK COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS - WHOUSED CHROMEBOOKS AS SCHOOLSSHUTDOWN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS.8:43:15 IT TOOK US A COUPLE, MEAND A COUPLE OF MY FRIENDS AMINUTE TO LIKE FIGURE OUT HOWSTUFF WORKS NOW AND HOW WE'LLSTAY IN CONTACT WITH OURTEACHERS BUT IT WASN'T TOO HARDTO TRANSITION OVER 27 FOR MOM -KRISTA WHITLEY - DISTANCELEARNING COMES WITH CHALLENGES.8:43:42 PLAYING BOTH MOM ANDTEACHER HAS BEEN REALLYOVERWHELMING YOU KNOWESPECIALLY BECAUSE I AM STILLWORKING FULL-TIME NOW FROM HOMESO IT'S JUST AN ADDED LEVEL OFTRYING TO JUGGLE EVERYTHING 52BELLA AND HER CLASSMATES ATFERTITTA MIDDLE SCHOOL ALSOHAVE TO ADJUST TO A NEW WAY OFLEARNING.8:44:47 IT WAS CERTAINLY ODDWHEN TEACHERS WERE TRYING TOCUZ IN MY SCIENCE CLASS WE WEREJUST GETTING IN THE HUMAN BODYAND HAVING TO START SOMETHINGBRAND-NEW WITHOUT ACTUALLYBEING THERE AND AROUND EVERYONEELSE AND GETTING TO KNOW ITLIKE PERSONALLY BEING THERE ITWAS A LITTLE ODD SO A LOT OFSTUFF WAS WEIRD 45:02 BUT,THERE ARE PERKS TOO: KRISTASAYS - HER DAUGHTER IS LEARNINGSKILLS SHE CAN EVENTUALLY APPLYIN THE WORKFORCE.8:48:02 KRISTA: I THINK THECHROMEBOOK HAS EMPOWERED HERTO MANAGE HER SCHEDULE SHE HASTO REMEMBER HER ZOOM I'M NOTHER CONCIERGE SO YOU KNOW I'MNOT HER APPOINTMENT BOOK AND ISHELPING HER IN THE SIXTH GRADELEVEL TO LEARN INDEPENDENTACCOUNTABILITY TO TAKERESPONSIBILITY FOR HEREDUCATION 49:10 TEACHER DANITABRITT SAYS, WITH THECHROMEBOOKS, SHE HAS SEEN ANINCREASE IN STUDENTS IN HERGOOGLE CLASSROOMS DOINGASSIGNMENTS AT WENDELL PWILLIAMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.8:56 I THINK SOME OF THEM THATDID NOT LIKE THE TRADITIONALCLASSROOM BECAUSE OF THE TIMECONSTRAINTS THEY WERE LIKE ISAID THEY WERE WORKING ONSATURDAY AND SUNDAY AND 8 ATNIGHT TO GETTING UP EARLY IFTHEY JUST HAPPEN TO BE UP ANDTHEN I MIGHT NOT SEE ANYTHINGAGAIN FOR 2 OR 3 HOURS I WASLIKE OH SO THEY GOTUP AND GET THAT ASSIGNMENT ANDTHEN WENT BACK TO SLEEP 9:27IN THE COMBINED CLASS OF 5THGRADERS SHE OVERSEES - 47 OFTHE 50 STUDENTS HAVEJOINED HER GOOGLE CLASSROOMS.TEACHER DANITA AND STUDENTBELLA BOTH TELL ME - STUDENTACCESS TO CHROMEBOOKS IS APROBLEM THEY BOTH SEE IN THEIRSCHOOLS.THAT'S WHY THE PUBLIC EDUCATIONFOUNDATION IS PARTNERING WITHFORMER U.S.CONGRESSMAN JON PORTER AS PARTOF THE DISTANCE LEARNING TASKFORCE TO HELP CCSD RAISE MONEYTO CONNECT STUDENTS WHO MIGHTOTHERWISE BE LEFT BEHIND.1:54 REP.PORTER OUR OUR MISSION AT THETASK FORCE THE DISTANCELEARNING TASK FORCE IS TOELEVATE TO THE COMMUNITY ANDLET EVERYONE KNOW THAT THERE ISSTILL A NEED AND THAT'S A VERYSERIOUS NEED.2:07 AS OF MAY 27TH -- THE TASKFORCE HAS RAISED AROUND 650THOUSAND DOLLARS TO HELP ANSTUDENTS.FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR,THEY NEED 72 THOUSAND MORECHROMEBOOKS.3:00 REP PORTER IN THE SCOPE OFTHINGS THAT'S A STUDENT AND AFAMILY THAT THATREALLY NEEDS OUR HELP TODAYMORE THAN EVER 3:18 EACH UNITCOSTS AROUND 300 DOLLARS.THOSE WHO ARE LUCKY TO HAVEACCESS TO CHROMEBOOKS HOPEOTHERS WILL GET THE CHANCE TOCONTINUE THEIR EDUCATION FROMTHEIR LIVING ROOMS TOO.8:52:43 I'M SO PROUD OF OURCOMMUNITY AND WHAT WE'VE DONEAND I HOPE WE CONTINUE TO MAKETHOSE INVESTMENTS SO THAT EVERYCHILD IN CLARK COUNTY HAS THATOPPORTUNITY.52:51NP, 13 ACTION NEWSIF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELPDONATE TO THE C-C-S-DTECHNOLOGY FUND AND HELP GETCHROMEBOOKS INTO THE HANDS OFSTUDENTS--- 13 ACTION NEWS ISHOLDING A TWO WEEK CHROMEBOOKVIRTUAL DRIVE STARTING NEXTMONDAY JUNE 1 AND ENDING ONJUNE 15.PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE:K-T-N-V- DOT-COM-SLASH-SUMMERRISE-WHERE YOU WILL FIND ADONATION LINK.OUR 13 CONNECTS "SUPER" SUMMERRISE CAMPAIGN IS SPONSORED BY'AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION' AND'SUBARU OF LAS VEGAS."THERE - WHENEVER SOMEONE IS IN





You Might Like

Tweets about this R Castro Feinberg (She/her/ella) RT @AlianzaProgress: .@FLVS shares online learning resources for parents, educators, and students navigating the COVID-19 crisis and remote… 19 hours ago Alianza For Progress .@FLVS shares online learning resources for parents, educators, and students navigating the COVID-19 crisis and rem… https://t.co/zsJD5X3wOZ 22 hours ago 💧Lila Mularczyk OAM JP 💗🌈 RT @Kylie_Adams4: The dedication of our Special Ed teachers in supporting students & parents through the crisis whilst navigating online le… 1 day ago Parent Security #childsafety | 9 tips for parents navigating online learning with their children due to Coronavirus https://t.co/8i0E7cnh4R 1 day ago Gregory D. Evans #childsafety | 9 tips for parents navigating online learning with their children due to Coronavirus https://t.co/ONBQ2ltyjM 1 day ago Straight-Think RT @gpstheseries: Navigating #remoteteaching for the first time might be tricky, but we have some free, online resources to help. Our new G… 2 days ago Global Problem Solvers: The Series Navigating #remoteteaching for the first time might be tricky, but we have some free, online resources to help. Our… https://t.co/3fbbUpqWIc 2 days ago Thomas Salmon RT @Heltasa01: "Teaching online can only be ‘successful’ if we have students who are ready to learn online, yet what does it mean to learn… 2 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Helping Parents Navigate eLearning



Having kids learn virtually at home can pose many challenges for parents who are navigating this new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Action News went to one of the top online learning.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:46 Published on April 30, 2020