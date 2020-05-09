2020 Boston Marathon Canceled Due To Coronavirus, Will Be Held Virtually

Naysa Woomer RT @WCVB: #BREAKING: The 124th Boston Marathon, that was rescheduled for September, has now been canceled over #coronavirus concerns, Bosto… 23 seconds ago

(_Reyna) Boston Marathon canceled for first time because of coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/cEuNKS2ITu 53 seconds ago

New York Post Sports The event will be held virtually instead https://t.co/q01o43c3Sr 3 minutes ago

David Baucom Boston Marathon canceled for first time https://t.co/HposLKISVh https://t.co/ZUNypuDtFi 3 minutes ago

Worcester T&G Sports 2020 Boston Marathon canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak; virtual event to happen instead https://t.co/vu3OQWCkF2 4 minutes ago

Ed Harry RT @BostonGlobe: #BREAKING: The Boston Marathon, which was postponed to Sept. 14 due to coronavirus, has been canceled, Mayor Walsh announc… 4 minutes ago

Andrea Mallis RT @davidmeyers2858: Boston Marathon canceled for the first time in 124-year history https://t.co/C9Ky51Zzfx via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago