2020 Boston Marathon Canceled Due To Coronavirus, Will Be Held Virtually

2020 Boston Marathon Canceled Due To Coronavirus, Will Be Held Virtually
WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Boston Marathon canceled; race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of coronavirus pandemic

Boston Marathon canceled; race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of coronavirus...
FOX Sports - Published

Sport24.co.za | Rescheduled Boston Marathon now cancelled - mayor

The Boston Marathon has been cancelled for the first time in the event's 124-year history because of...
News24 - Published


naysa_woomer84

Naysa Woomer RT @WCVB: #BREAKING: The 124th Boston Marathon, that was rescheduled for September, has now been canceled over #coronavirus concerns, Bosto… 23 seconds ago

pepbarca

(_Reyna) Boston Marathon canceled for first time because of coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/cEuNKS2ITu 53 seconds ago

nypostsports

New York Post Sports The event will be held virtually instead https://t.co/q01o43c3Sr 3 minutes ago

David_Baucom_

David Baucom Boston Marathon canceled for first time https://t.co/HposLKISVh https://t.co/ZUNypuDtFi 3 minutes ago

tgsports

Worcester T&G Sports 2020 Boston Marathon canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak; virtual event to happen instead https://t.co/vu3OQWCkF2 4 minutes ago

edharry1976

Ed Harry RT @BostonGlobe: #BREAKING: The Boston Marathon, which was postponed to Sept. 14 due to coronavirus, has been canceled, Mayor Walsh announc… 4 minutes ago

virgoinservice

Andrea Mallis RT @davidmeyers2858: Boston Marathon canceled for the first time in 124-year history https://t.co/C9Ky51Zzfx via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago

TNKABTIT

Marie Nelligan RT @AP: The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. The famed race had originally been scheduled for… 7 minutes ago


Will The Boston Marathon Happen In September? BAA 'Actively Exploring All Options' [Video]

Will The Boston Marathon Happen In September? BAA 'Actively Exploring All Options'

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published
Summer Events In Boston Canceled [Video]

Summer Events In Boston Canceled

WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published