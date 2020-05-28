Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:13s - Published 23 hours ago Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled Runners have trained for the 2020 Boston Marathon not once, but twice. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Boston Marathon In-Person Race Canceled, We're Going Virtual! Thousands of runners will NOT be flooding the streets of Beantown in September ... as the 124th...

TMZ.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like