Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled
Runners have trained for the 2020 Boston Marathon not once, but twice.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Framingham Tab Area runners disappointed, but understanding of the cancellation of this year's Boston Marathon https://t.co/x8lFLj5oaW 29 minutes ago
MetroWest Daily News Area runners disappointed, but understanding of the cancellation of this year's Boston Marathon https://t.co/r1QehaybeH 2 hours ago
Joe Pierce #RiseAboveHate RT @wbz: Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled @KristinaRex reports
https://t.co/mRWNo32MLn 4 hours ago
Middleboro Track and XC RT @sports_ledger: Local runners disappointing but understanding of decision to cancel Boston Marathon @CunhaMatthew @CoachSheppRams @aston… 7 hours ago
Patriot Ledger sports Local runners disappointing but understanding of decision to cancel Boston Marathon @CunhaMatthew @CoachSheppRams… https://t.co/Ot7bY6U785 10 hours ago
MSN Local Boston Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled https://t.co/4gCwc3UZl8 17 hours ago
automotive Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled https://t.co/1wfj6N3TEx 20 hours ago
WBZ | CBS Boston News Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled @KristinaRex reports
https://t.co/mRWNo32MLn 23 hours ago
Boston Marathon Canceled: Charities Worried About Fundraising ImpactWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For May 28Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history; Percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus drops in Mass.; Boston moves forward with outdoor seating plan at restaurants; Rain showers..