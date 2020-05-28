Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled

Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled

Runners have trained for the 2020 Boston Marathon not once, but twice.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Boston Marathon In-Person Race Canceled, We're Going Virtual!

Thousands of runners will NOT be flooding the streets of Beantown in September ... as the 124th...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

framinghamtab

Framingham Tab Area runners disappointed, but understanding of the cancellation of this year's Boston Marathon https://t.co/x8lFLj5oaW 29 minutes ago

metrowestdaily

MetroWest Daily News Area runners disappointed, but understanding of the cancellation of this year's Boston Marathon https://t.co/r1QehaybeH 2 hours ago

IamJoePierce

Joe Pierce #RiseAboveHate RT @wbz: Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled @KristinaRex reports https://t.co/mRWNo32MLn 4 hours ago

MboroTF

Middleboro Track and XC RT @sports_ledger: Local runners disappointing but understanding of decision to cancel Boston Marathon @CunhaMatthew @CoachSheppRams @aston… 7 hours ago

sports_ledger

Patriot Ledger sports Local runners disappointing but understanding of decision to cancel Boston Marathon @CunhaMatthew @CoachSheppRams… https://t.co/Ot7bY6U785 10 hours ago

MSNLocalBoston

MSN Local Boston Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled https://t.co/4gCwc3UZl8 17 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled https://t.co/1wfj6N3TEx 20 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Boston Marathon Runners Understanding, But Disappointed Race Is Canceled @KristinaRex reports https://t.co/mRWNo32MLn 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boston Marathon Canceled: Charities Worried About Fundraising Impact [Video]

Boston Marathon Canceled: Charities Worried About Fundraising Impact

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published
WBZ Evening News Update For May 28 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For May 28

Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history; Percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus drops in Mass.; Boston moves forward with outdoor seating plan at restaurants; Rain showers..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:53Published