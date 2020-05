Phase 2 in other regions could be the sign that Western New York's tattoo parlors are waiting for.

No inkling of timetable for tattoo parlors

ISHOPING IT'S PHASETWO VERSUS PHASETHREE...NOT EVERY INDUSTRY'SREOPENING IS CUT ANDDRY.

TATTOO ANDPIERCING PARLORSCOULD EASILY FALLINTO PHASE 2 ORPHASE 3.

AND FORLOCAL SHOPS LIKE THECRUCIBLE ARTCOLLECTIVE INBUFFALO, EMPLOYEESAND CUSTOMERS AREIN LIMBO."WE'RE KIND OF IN THEDARK AND IT'S KIND OFDIFFICULT TO KEEP MYARTISTS WITH THEPROPER INFORMATIONAND TELLING OURCLIENTS ANDRESCHEDULING.

IT'SJUST BEEN TOUGH."WITH WESTERN NEWYORK A FEW DAYSBEHIND SEVERALOTHER REGIONSPHASE 2 IN OTHERAREAS COULD BE THEINDICATOR.

BUT IFTATTOO PARLORS JOINSALONS IN PHASE 2,TAYLOR HEALD SAYSIT'S NOT A LOT OF TIMETO GET READY TOOPEN."THEY'RE ONLY A FEWDAYS AHEAD OF US.AND IF WE DON'TLEARN WHAT PHASETWO IS GOING TO BEYET UNTIL THEY OPEN,WE'RE ONLY GOING TOHAVE A FEW DAYS TOPREPARE FOR THEOPENING."BUT THE SILVER LININGFOR TATTOO PARLORSIS THE STRICT RULESALREADY IN PLACE."WE HAVE A STRICTCODE OF LAWS THATWE HAVE TO FOLLOWIN ORDER TO TATTOOSAFELY IN ERIECOUNTY."SANITIZING,DISINFECTING, ANDGLOVES WEREALREADY A PART OFTHE CRUCIBLE ARTCOLLECTIVE'SREGULAR ROUTINE."THE BIGGEST CHANGEIS THAT WE'LL HAVE TOWEAR MASKS.

AND OURFRONT WAITING AREAWILL HAVE TO HAVE SIXFEET MARKERS."WITH THE SOCIALDISTANCINGGUIDELINES COMESSOME MORE NEWPOLICIES: CLIENTSCAN'T BRING GUESTS,APPOINTMENTS HAVETO BE MADE INADVANCE, AND CLIENTSWILL BE SCREENEDFOR COVID-19."SO IF SOMEBODYWANTED TO JUST WALKIN AND GET A TATTOO,THAT'S NOT GOING TOHAPPEN.

THEY'REGOING TO HAVE TO SETSOMETHING UPBEFOREHAND."THE LT.

GOVERNOR'SOFFICE HASN'T GOTTENBACK TO US TOCLARIFY JUST WHICHPHASE TATTOOPARLORS FALL INTO, SOFOR NOW THE WAITINGGAME CONTINUES.

