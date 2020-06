'Agonizing' decision cancels state fair Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:22s - Published 5 days ago 'Agonizing' decision cancels state fair After the news of the state fair being canceled, our Ben Jordan went out and got reactions from people in the community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STORMSHIELD APP THROUGH THEAPPLE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY.RIGHT NOW AT 5, STATE FAIRCANCELED.THE LAST MAJOR EVENT OF THESUMMER UNTOUCHED BY CORONAVIRUSFEARS.STATE FAIR IS THE LARGEST SINGLEEVENT IN WISCONSIN DRAWING MORETHAN A MILLION PEOPLE EVERYYEAR.ULTIMATELY, THOUGH, STATE FAIRLEADERS SAY THEY JUST WANTED TOKEEP PEOPLE SAFE.STATE FAIR BOARD CHAIRMAN JOHNYINGLING SAYING: WE EXPLOREDCOUNTLESS MODELS BUT ULTIMATELYSAFETY CANNOT BE COMPROMISED.THE RISK ASSOCIATED WITH HOSTINGAN EVENT OF THIS SIZE AND SCOPERIGHT NOW ARE TOO GREAT.THE ECONOMIC IMPACT IS EXPECTEDTO BE MASSIVE.WE HAVE REACTION NOW.





