KHSAA Decisions

The kentucky high school athletic association made some decisions today as it and every school and athlete face an uncertain future due to the coronavirus.

The association voted to allow low-touch sports such as cross- country and baseball to resume june fifteenth.

Those sports that involve more contact will be allowed to resume workouts on that date.

There is no time table yet on when high contact sports will return to practice and competition.

The normal 'dead period' for summer...which is june twenty-fifth through july ninth...has been eliminated.

No additional eligibility will be given to athletes.

No changes to the deadline to have a physical, which is required before being allowed to play.

And, coaches can socially interact with athletes from june first through the fourteenth.