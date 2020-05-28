Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday.

The move comes two days after Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots were stamped by Twitter with fact-checking labels.

Trump called Twitter's action "political activism" and inappropriate." Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act grants liability protections to certain companies, including social media companies.

Trump's executive order targets those companies.

Attorney General William Barr stated that Section 230 “has been stretched way beyond its original intention.” Barr said the Justice Department will be utilized to enforce Trump's executive order, which could result in suits being brought against Twitter or Facebook.

Democrats and civil liberties groups spoke out against the order.

Kate Ruane, ACLU, via CNBC

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Stung By Twitter, Trump Signs Executive Order To Weaken Social Media Companies

President Trump signs an executive order aimed at limiting the broad legal protections enjoyed by...
NPR - Published

Trump signs executive order aimed at social media companies

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeBakerJr1

Joe Baker Jr RT @DiamondandSilk: President Trump signs online social media executive order. https://t.co/0uh1hWhTvY 3 seconds ago

LiliaNovember

Lilia ♥️🌹✝️ RT @Laura4_45: 🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: @jack YOU WERE WARNED🤨 Trump signs social media executive order that calls for removal of liability protectio… 3 seconds ago

cupoambition

BlondeAmbition RT @DrTurleyTalks: TWITTER STOCK PLUMMETS as TRUMP Signs EXECUTIVE ORDER on BIG TECH CENSOR... https://t.co/U3Pa7k543D via @YouTube #Trump2… 3 seconds ago

johnkrygelski

❤️🇺🇸 John Krygelski 🇺🇸❤️ RT @ThePatriotDavid: Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Political Bias in Social Media Firms https://t.co/f4Sm8742T6 4 seconds ago

gibby79

Matt Gibson Hey asshole (@realDonaldTrump) social media companies allow plenty of free speech. The issue becomes when people in… https://t.co/npCLaoCjlE 4 seconds ago

BarbaraYanek

Steko (Greek) Stand Firm RT @thedevman1: Trump signs social media executive order, calls for removal of liability protections because of 'censoring'. Hey @Speaker… 5 seconds ago

mommyinaz

Elisabeth RT @Trey_VonDinkis: @DonaldJTrumpJr . 🖥️ BIG TECH COMMUNISM TRUMP SIGNS EXEC ORDER on SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP To Stem against Leftist Dis… 5 seconds ago

Shayo_nee

Sayonee RT @abhijitmajumder: Donald Trump signs executive order to stop selective targeting of users and ideological bias by Twitter, Facebook, Goo… 7 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump escalates war on Twitter and social media protections [Video]

Trump escalates war on Twitter and social media protections

President Donald Trump has escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies [Video]

Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published