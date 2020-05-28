Trump Signs Executive Order
Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed
the executive order that seeks to curtail
social media "censorship" on Thursday.
The move comes two days after
Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots
were stamped by Twitter with fact-checking labels.
Trump called Twitter's action
"political activism" and inappropriate." Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act
grants liability protections to certain companies,
including social media companies.
Trump's executive order
targets those companies.
Attorney General William Barr stated that Section 230
“has been stretched way beyond its original intention.” Barr said the Justice Department will be utilized to
enforce Trump's executive order, which could result
in suits being brought against Twitter or Facebook.
Democrats and civil liberties
groups spoke out against the order.
Kate Ruane, ACLU,
via CNBC