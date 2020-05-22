Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio lawmakers target healthcare solutions, especially now with COVID-19

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Ohio lawmakers target healthcare solutions, especially now with COVID-19

Ohio lawmakers target healthcare solutions, especially now with COVID-19

Coronavirus has put healthcare in the spotlight.

It’s sparked creativity and fast tracked some solutions at the state level to help you rebound from all of this.

Two areas of focus are surprise medical bills and drug shortages.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

OHIO FARM BUREAU EXPECTS SOMECOUNTY FAIRS WILL STILL BECANCELED THIS




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio's Minority Health Strike Force targets COVID-19 disparities [Video]

Ohio's Minority Health Strike Force targets COVID-19 disparities

The Minority Health Strike Force, comprised of elected officials, healthcare professionals, and other leaders from across the state, includes two people from Cincinnati.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:39Published