Ohio lawmakers target healthcare solutions, especially now with COVID-19
Coronavirus has put healthcare in the spotlight.
It’s sparked creativity and fast tracked some solutions at the state level to help you rebound from all of this.
Two areas of focus are surprise medical bills and drug shortages.
OHIO FARM BUREAU EXPECTS SOMECOUNTY FAIRS WILL STILL BECANCELED THIS
Ohio's Minority Health Strike Force targets COVID-19 disparitiesThe Minority Health Strike Force, comprised of elected officials, healthcare professionals, and other leaders from across the state, includes two people from Cincinnati.