Selling Grimes’s Soul

Souls: Much like content, Twitter harvests them, they’re monetizeable, and closely associated with hell.

Grimes, a member of the Cyber Baby–Elon Musk trio, is putting her soul to work by auctioning part of it, in the form of a legal document, to the highest bidder.

She told Bloomberg that at first she was planning on pricing it at $10 million to deter collectors but later thought twice about it, in light of looming economic catastrophe.

Join us, Grimes, and watch the RSS feeds.