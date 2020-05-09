|
|
|
|
Alabama health officials ‘extraordinarily concerned’ over spike in COVID-19 cases
|
Video Credit: WHNT - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Alabama health officials ‘extraordinarily concerned’ over spike in COVID-19 cases
Alabama has seen a sharp spike in cases around the state over the past few weeks, including the state’s highest daily totals so far, on Monday and Tuesday.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ontario health officials have reported another spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •Hindu •NPR
|
Amid a nationwide spike in severe lung illnesses, Milwaukee's health department issued an alert...
CBS News - Published
|
MALE, Maldives (AP) — The Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago nation with one of the world’s...
Seattle Times - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •FOXNews.com
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|