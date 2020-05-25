Bracing For A Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

Now reporting*no active covid-19 cases.

As the number cases start leveling off in the tristate there are growing fears that we could see a second deadly wave of covid-19 the world health organization issuing that dire warning and tonight -- 44news reporter joylyn bukovac is live in evansville with the details now that we are allowed to go shopping and out to eat... many people tell me they are fearing a spike in cases... there's a chance we will have to back track in phases.

As stores-- restaurants-- churches-- and gyms open their doors-- excitement is setting in but so is fear.

"it kind of makes me nervous.

You know?"

"i feel like things will probably get better and then get worse again."

Community members are dreading another deadly wave of covid-19 hitting the tri- state.

"hopefully by that time we will have developed a vaccine or some other form of treatment."

Health officials aren't just watching the number of covid-19 cases-- they are keeping a close eye on what rate these cases are coming in as well as how many people are being hospitalized.

"we may have to go back to some of our more severe social distancing guidelines if we have a second wave."

Indiana is entering the third stage of the governor's plan-- as the covid-19 surge dies down across the hoosier state.

Health experts across the nation-- warning everyone of resurgence in cases-- the river city is no exception.

"we anticipate that more and more people get out that there may be some breech in social distancing resulting in asymptomatic persons actually spreading cases in our community."

The biggest concern is for our most vulnerable population.

"if you're immune system is compromised or at risk please don't go out into the public unless you have to."

The best thing we can do it keep practicing good hygiene, wear masks when we can't stay six feet apart, and decrease the amount of people we are around.

Even though wearing a mask while out and about is not mandatory-- it's still highly encouraged as we protect those with compromised immune systems. reporting live in evansville jb 44news.

A new covid-19 testing site is now