82 COVID-19 deaths added to Delhi's toll, 69 of them took place over last 34 days: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on May 29 said the national capital has reported 82 COVID-19 deaths on May 28, however, only 13 of them took place yesterday and the rest of the 69 casualties had taken place over a period of 34 days, and have been reported now only after corroborating.

"82 deaths were added to the toll yesterday, out of these 13 took place in last 24 hours while 69 happened over last 34 days but the information has been corroborated now," Sisodia told media in Delhi.

Delhi is among the many states which are in spotlight over unusual reporting of COVID-19 deaths.