Locust attack: Farmers in Kanpur bang utensils, beat drums to scare away the locusts: Watch|Oneindia

Farmers in Kanpur banged utensils and beat drums in an agricultural field as a precautionary measure to ward off locusts.

The farmer said, “We all are alert to prevent our crops from getting destroyed.

Each one of us is keeping a check 24 hours on our fields.” Swarms of locusts have created disturbance in districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Multiple ways of creating noise are being adopted by the farmers to scare away the locusts.