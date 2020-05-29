President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis
President Trump is now weighing in on the Minneapolis protests.
He also threatened to call the National Guard in to help deescalate the situation.
Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be ShotAccording to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot.
On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet..