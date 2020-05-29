Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU expresses 'grave concern' over developments in Hong Kong

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:08s - Published
EU expresses 'grave concern' over developments in Hong Kong
EU expresses 'grave concern' over developments in Hong Kong
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

fabian_jahn

Fabian A. Jahn RT @SCMPNews: EU expresses ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong security law, but rules out further action against China https://t.co/czxKPQOVp3 6 minutes ago

ErnaPrins

Erna Prins RT @askimono: Surprising? #Not really... - EU expresses ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong security law, but rules out further action against C… 28 minutes ago

askimono

anouk eigenraam Surprising? #Not really... - EU expresses ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong security law, but rules out further action… https://t.co/t2BXPaAGrv 32 minutes ago

_JakubJanda

Jakub Janda RT @stuartlauscmp: The European Union said negotiations with China over an investment agreement won't be affected by the Hong Kong affairs,… 39 minutes ago

zoozeori

Zoozeori 🎗🕯 EU ‘gravely concerned’ over Hong Kong, but rules out further action https://t.co/TYLT30AWt2 The European Union has… https://t.co/R1QIydEOz8 55 minutes ago

stuartlauscmp

Stuart Lau The European Union said negotiations with China over an investment agreement won't be affected by the Hong Kong aff… https://t.co/55NT1eepOv 1 hour ago

Realblack212

ℰｖａgℯℓ lｓt ℴℱ t ℏℯ sℴǜ ℓ ℘ℴℯt℟ｙ ḿaｎ EU ‘gravely concerned’ over Hong Kong, but rules out further action https://t.co/BRJwLpXOAG 1 hour ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News EU expresses ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong security law, but rules out further action against China https://t.co/czxKPQOVp3 1 hour ago