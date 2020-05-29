Parson Triumph Foods (5-28-20)

Is extending phase one of missouri's recovery plan... good evening, i'm jodie o'brien.

Tha'ts big news -- but first the governor's response to new positive cases at triumph foods.

Kq2's alan van zandt joins us live from jefferson city today.... where he questioned the governor about those cases.

Alan -- what did he have to say.

We came to the governors daily coronavirus briefing today for some questions about triumph foods.

We know that originally 490 employees tested positive during mass testing at the plant a couple weeks ago.

But we also know that several hundred employees werent tested at all...and some who were originally negative are now positive for covid 19.

Many workers tell me they are still scared to come to work, also nervous about catching the virus.

Health experts here at the capitol say more tesring will be done at triumph and more educating of workers and management needs to be completed.

(sot gov.

Mike parson/(r) missouri: )there is a change.org petition asking triumph to be closed for a full week for cleaning and disinfecting.

It now has more than 5,000 signatures.

However, because the president has ordered meat production and packing plants to stay open because of their importance to the food supply, that doeant appear likely to happen.

We'll have more from jefferson citt toniggt on kq2 news at six.

Also -- kq2's alan van zandt