Phase 1 Recovery Plan Extension (5-28-20)

Video Credit: KQTV
Now to the governor's decision to extend phase 1 of the recovery plan.

It was set to expire this weekend -- now it's extended through june 15th.

The governor emphasized the extension does not mean the state has taken a step backward in its recovery against coronavirus -- despite more than 700 deaths and more than 12-thousand positive cases.

Business can continue to operate as they have.

The governor says the viral video from the lake of the ozarks showing people ignoring social distancing did not factor into his decision... but he stressed people have to continue to do the right thing.

(sot gov.

Mike parson/(r) missouri: ) the governor also announcing that c-v-s will open self-testing drive-thru sites at 22 of its locations in missouri... st.




