As kids enter a summer without the usual vacations and camps, it can take a toll on their mental health.

How to improve kids' mental health during the summer

ITMIGHT LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME ASTHE PAST FEW MONTHSTHOUGH.....BECAUSE THE KIDSHAVE BEEN AT HOME DISTANCELEARNING.

I SPOKE WITH AMENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR AND ALOCAL MOM ABOUT HOW TO KEEPTHE SANITY DURING THESEUNCERTAIN TIMEYOU MIGHT NOT FIND A BUSIERMOM THAN JUPITER'S MEGANWIGLESWORTH.

HER FAMILY OF SIXHAS BEEN IN CLOSE QUARTERS FMONTHS.

"INSTEAD OF EVERYONEBEING ANNOYED, WE'RE TRYING TOJUST BE THANKFUL." THE KIDSARE ALL DISTANCE LEARNING FROMHOME....KINDERGARTEN THROUGHSOPHOMORE IN COLLEGE UNDER ONEROOF AND NOW SUMMERBREAK...AND YEP, THE KIDS ARESTILL HERE.

"PRAYING FOR GOODWEATHER AND MAYBE THE POOLSWILL START OPENING UP.

I DOMAKE THEM RUN AROUND THE BLOCKA LITTLE BIT IF IT GETS TOOCRAZY.

MIKE SAYS, "GET THEENERGY, YOU SAID THERE'S A LOTOF ENERGY IN THE ROOM" MEGANSAYS "THERE'S SO MUCH ENERGY".THE TRANSITION INTO SUMMERBREAK TRANSITION?....WELLTHERE REALLY ISN'T MUCH OFONE.

MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELORERINN BECK SAYS IT'S TIME FORFAMILIES TO CHECK IN WITH EACHOTHER AGAIN.

"MAYBE WE WERECHECKING IN WITH OUR KIDS INTHE BEGINNING, TO SEE HOW THEYARE AND WE'VE JUST GOTTEN USEDTO THIS PATTERN AND FORGOTTENTO SAY, HEY HOW ARE YOU DOING.THEY'RE NOT GOING TO TELL USUNLESS WE FIRST CALM THEIRFEARS." BECK SAYS YOU HAVE TOTAKE ACTION AS A FAMILY.

WHENPLANNING YOUR DAY TO DAY THISSUMMER BREAK - MAKE TIME TOWRITE A LIST OF PLANNEDACTIVITIES AND A LIST OF WHATMAKES YOU HAPPY.

BUT WRITINGTHAT LIST WON'T GET DONE IYOU DON'T MAKE TIME TO DO IT.AND GET THE KIDSINVOLVED.....THEN SLAP THATLIST ON THE REFRIGERATOR WHEREEVERYONE CAN SEE IT.

EVERYLITTLE BIT HELPS.

MOM'S LIKEMEGAN HAVE MADE THINGS WORKWITH DISTANCE LEARNING.

"AS AMOM WE'RE ALWAYS KIND OFCOUNSELORS, WE'RE CHEFS, WE'REMAIDS, WE DO IT ALL AND INEVER THOUGHT I'D BE THETEACHER AND IT'SINTIMIDATING." AND NOW IT'STIME TO BE "SUMMER CAMPCOUNSELOR".

TRY TO MAKE ITSPECIAL, PARENTS....BECAUSETHE PANDEMIC HAS CAUSED KIDSTO MISS OUT ON A LOT AT THEEND OF THIS SCHOOL YEAR.

"WETALK TOGETHER AS FAMILIES, WEHAVE REGULAR MEAL TIMES AND WESAY, WHO DO WE WANT TO BE THISSUMMER?

