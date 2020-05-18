YMCA Summer Camps (5-28-20)

Many questioning what summer is going to look like....st.

Joseph parks and rec say pools are likely to stay closed...but what about summer camps?

The ymca says summer camp is on... but with some changes.kq2's kilee thomas tells us what kids can expect from camp this year st.

Joe's ymca is preparing for summer camp but it's going to look a little different this year difference.

Before we were allowed to go horseback riding, swimming, you could play four square and they could touch the ball or the other person could touch the ball.

Nowadays, honestly we can't with social distancing."

Traditional camp is out of the question...thanks to the pandemic"we had to come up with new activities to where they would not be touching the same object, so it would be individual activities."

Ywca staff admit the changes have been tough and at times didn't see summer camp as a possibility.

"many, many a times i thought that.

It took a lot of strategy and work.

We've been working on this for a few months.

It got to point where it was like, 'what can we do?'""it's been difficult planning these activities."but the y is making sure summer camp will be fun and educational "each week we have a different theme.

Some of the themes are out of this world, so they would be learning about the moon and the galaxy.

They will get to create a marshmallow constellation."

"since we have been out of school so long, we're going to be doing stem activities, arts and crafts, arts and crafts, virtual field trips.

We want to make sure they have the best time of their lives and remember it for the rest of their lives."

All while keeping the kids safe.

"we'll be having parents drop off the children on the outside, we'll be picking up, taking their temperature, hand washing and social distancing."

Registration for the ywca's summer camp begins may 28th.

