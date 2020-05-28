Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cara Delevingne launches Pride collection for Puma

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Cara Delevingne launches Pride collection for Puma

Cara Delevingne launches Pride collection for Puma

Cara Delevingne has teamed up with Puma to release a new Pride-themed capsule collection.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma to celebrate Pride Month [Video]

Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma to celebrate Pride Month

Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma to celebrate Pride Month She will release the From Puma with Love collection on June 1, which will be comprised of 13 pieces themed..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:34Published
Cara Delevingne to release Pride collection with Puma [Video]

Cara Delevingne to release Pride collection with Puma

Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma on June 1 to celebrate Pride Month.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:34Published