Meghan Markle Has Been Secretly Helping Her Charities During COVID

According to Elle, the Duchess of Sussex has been hands-on with her UK charities since officially pulling back from royal life.

Newsweek reports that Meghan Markle has been privately working with Mayhew, an English animal welfare charity, from Los Angeles.

The charity is struggling with operating costs and has taken a hit since the COVID pandemic forced them to cancel their in-person fundraising events.

Markle has also been using her time to help SmartWorks, a charity that helps unemployed women with interview clothes and training to land jobs.

She recently made a calls to a SmartWorks woman, to send her positive thoughts and wish her good luck on an interview.

Markle said that it's been an honor to meet and learn from the talented women of Smart Works throughout the years.

She added, "Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."