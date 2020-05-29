Global  

Football is back – but how will it work?

Football is back – but how will it work?

Football is back – but how will it work?

The Premier League is set to return on June 17, subject to Government approval.

We look at what we know, and what we are still waiting to find out, about Project Restart.

