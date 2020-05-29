Global  

CNN's Omar Jimenez & Crew Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests | THR News

CNN's Omar Jimenez & Crew Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests | THR News

"A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis.

A white reporter also on the ground was not," the news network tweeted.

Minneapolis protests: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on air during George Floyd protests

Minneapolis protests: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on air during George Floyd protestsCNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew who were arrested live on air during protests in Minneapolis...
New Zealand Herald - Published

CNN reporter and crew arrested during live broadcast of Minneapolis protests

CNN reporter and crew arrested during live broadcast of Minneapolis protestsA black CNN correspondent was live on the air covering the protests in Minneapolis when police...
WorldNews - Published


CNN crew arrested live on air [Video]

CNN crew arrested live on air

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez are arrested while covering protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The trio have since been released and Minnesota..

Minnesota Governor on arrest of CNN reporter: 'I failed you' [Video]

Minnesota Governor on arrest of CNN reporter: 'I failed you'

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday issued a publIc apology to news outlet CNN after police led reporter Omar Jimenez off in handcuffs while reporting live on television early on Friday close to a..

