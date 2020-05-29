CNN's Omar Jimenez & Crew Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests | THR News
"A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis.
A white reporter also on the ground was not," the news network tweeted.
CNN crew arrested live on airCNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez are arrested while covering protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The trio have since been released and Minnesota..
Minnesota Governor on arrest of CNN reporter: 'I failed you'Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday issued a publIc apology to news outlet CNN after police led reporter Omar Jimenez off in handcuffs while reporting live on television early on Friday close to a..