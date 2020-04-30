Britney Spears Drops 'Glory' Bonus Track 'Mood Ring' | Billboard News
Britney Spears has had no shortage of content while in quarantine, from yoga poses to dance parties and workout routines.
Now, she's giving fans some music.
Britney's Back! Britney spoils fans by dropping unreleased song!Britney Spears is putting unreleased 'Glory' bonus track on streaming services, four years after the album came out.
