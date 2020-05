Watch: Chaos on the roads as Haryana seals border with Delhi again

Chaos and confusion prevailed on the road connecting Delhi to Gurugram after Haryana government sealed borders yet again.

A large number of commuters were seen waiting at the border as police checked and allowed only essential service providers and people with e-passes.

Haryana sealed its border with the capital after a spike in Covid cases in Delhi.

