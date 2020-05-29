This Day in History: Big Ben Goes Into Operation in London (Sunday, May 31)

This Day in History:
Big Ben Goes Into Operation in London May 31, 1859 Perhaps the most famous clock tower
in the world, Big Ben was designed after a
fire destroyed the Palace of Westminster in 1834.
Set upon the Elizabeth Tower,
Big Ben is known for its spot on accuracy.
The timekeeping of the tower
is regulated by coin stacks located
on the clock's pendulum.
It is said to be named after the
long-winded London commissioner
of works, Sir Benjamin Hall.
Big Ben survived the severe destruction
of the London bombings during World War II,
continuing to ring out on the hour.
It went silent for the first time
in its history in 2017 for renovations
meant to last until 2021.