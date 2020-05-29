Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death

On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In his statement, Obama expressed his “anguish” for the situation and connected it to the systemic racism faced by millions in the United States.

Barack Obama, via Twitter Obama went on to say that institutions infected by “bigotry” and “unequal treatment” shouldn’t be normal in “2020 America.” Barack Obama, via Twitter He concluded by saying that although the investigation into Floyd’s death will largely be up to Minnesota officials, it’s up to everyone to work together and create a “new normal.” Barack Obama, via Twitter Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday.