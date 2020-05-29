Barack Obama Issues Public
Statement on George Floyd’s Death On May 29, former President Barack Obama
took to Twitter to publicly address the death of
George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
In his statement, Obama expressed his “anguish”
for the situation and connected it to the systemic
racism faced by millions in the United States.
Barack Obama,
via Twitter Obama went on to say that institutions
infected by “bigotry” and “unequal treatment”
shouldn’t be normal in “2020 America.” Barack Obama,
via Twitter He concluded by saying that although the
investigation into Floyd’s death will largely be
up to Minnesota officials, it’s up to everyone to
work together and create a “new normal.” Barack Obama,
via Twitter Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck,
was arrested and charged with murder on Friday.