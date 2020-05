U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced, "we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs."

"China has total control over the World Health Organization," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.

Earlier in May, Trump, who has accused the agency of being "China centric," threatened in a tweeted letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to permanently halt funding if the WHO did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country's membership of the agency.