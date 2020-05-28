Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 09:38s - Published
U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

Donald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization.

He also declared Hong Kong has lost its status as a a free city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Global stocks fall as investors brace for Trump to hit China with a 'bazooka'

Global stocks fall as investors brace for Trump to hit China with a 'bazooka'· *Global stocks turned lower on Friday as investors prepare for fresh US-China intensification...
Business Insider - Published

US stocks erase gains, close negative after Trump announces Friday press conference on China

US stocks erase gains, close negative after Trump announces Friday press conference on China· *US stocks erased earlier gains and closed negative on Thursday after President Donald Trump...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lucianomoca

Maleo RT @TheCollectiveQ: Office of the Press Secretary FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 29, 2020 PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS PROTECTING AMERICA FROM… 3 seconds ago

VeeSally

SallyVee RT @MarshallLocke: Trump skulking away without taking any questions from the press RE, his idiotic "if the looting starts, the shooting sta… 3 minutes ago

KathyAndersonP2

BamaSunshine🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸 RT @TheCollectiveQ: Office of the Press Secretary FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 28, 2020 PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS TAKING NEW ACTION TO PRO… 4 minutes ago

tigermania888

tigermania88 RT @AFP: #UPDATE President Donald Trump said he would be announcing "what we're doing with respect to China" at a press conference on Frida… 17 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China [Video]

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published
Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO [Video]

Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO

Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO In a press conference, Trump said the World Health Organization (WHO) has not made reform changes requested by the U.S. President Donald Trump, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published