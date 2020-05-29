Free PlayStation Plus Games for June 2020

Free PlayStation Plus Games for June 2020 According to 'Forbes,' 'Star Wars: Battlefront II' and 'Call Of Duty: WWII' are available next month free of charge.

They follow 'Cities: Skylines' and 'Farming Simulator 19,' which dropped in May and can be downloaded until June 1.

'Battlefront' and 'Call of Duty' are first-person competitive shooters in completely different settings.

They will be available to play until July 6.

EA's 'Battlefront II' puts you in various scenarios from the legendary 'Star Wars' film series.

Gamers can choose to play on the sides of the Empire and First Order or take part in the Resistance.

In Sledgehammer Games' 'Call of Duty,' take part in multiple missions across Europe inspired by historical events.

Besides the standard story mode, you can also switch over to multiplayer.