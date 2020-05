CM Baghel visits Ajit Jogi's residence to pay his last respect

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 29 paid his last respect to the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and former Congress leader Ajit Jogi.

Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His funeral will take place tomorrow in his native land Gaurella.