CM Baghel pays his last respect to Ajit Jogi; 3-day mourning in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid his last respect to the state's first CM Ajit Jogi.

Jogi's funeral took place in his native land Gaurella with full state honour.

Baghel declared a three-day mourning in state as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

During the three-day state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast.

Chhattisgarh's first CM, Jogi, breathed his last on May 29.

He died at 74 following a cardiac arrest.

The former Congress leader is survived by his wife Renu and son Amit.

AJit Jogi quit Congress in 2016 to form Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician entered Rajya Sabha in 1986.

In 1998 Jogi contested and won Lok Sabha polls from Raigarh.

