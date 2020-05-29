CM Baghel pays his last respect to Ajit Jogi; 3-day mourning in Chhattisgarh Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:57s - Published 1 hour ago CM Baghel pays his last respect to Ajit Jogi; 3-day mourning in Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid his last respect to the state's first CM Ajit Jogi. Jogi's funeral took place in his native land Gaurella with full state honour. Baghel declared a three-day mourning in state as a mark of respect to the departed leader. During the three-day state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast. Chhattisgarh's first CM, Jogi, breathed his last on May 29. He died at 74 following a cardiac arrest. The former Congress leader is survived by his wife Renu and son Amit. AJit Jogi quit Congress in 2016 to form Janata Congress Chhattisgarh. The bureaucrat-turned-politician entered Rajya Sabha in 1986. In 1998 Jogi contested and won Lok Sabha polls from Raigarh. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources CM Baghel visits Ajit Jogi's residence to pay his last respect



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 29 paid his last respect to the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and former Congress leader Ajit Jogi. Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 after.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 17 hours ago Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi passes away



Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 on May 29. Late Ajit Jogi's condition was critical after he suffered cardiac arrest few days ago. Amit Jogi, son of Ajit.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published 1 day ago