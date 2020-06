Boca Raton grant program to provide help for around 100 small businesses

Small businesses in Boca Raton impacted by the recent shutdown from the coronavirus will be able to apply for a grant through the city starting Monday.

TO QUALIFY - OWNERS MUST HAVE *NO* RECEIVED ANY FEDERAL OR COVID-19 FUNDING, EMPLOY 3-25 PEOPLE, SHUT THEIR BUSINESS DOWN DUE TO COVID-19, AND BE LOCATED WITHIN CITY LIMITS. CHAMBER CEO TROY MCLELLAN SAYS EVEN THOUGH MANY PLACES HAVE OPENED WITH PHASE 1, 5-THOUSAND DOLLARS COULD HELP KEEP DOORS OPEN FOR THE NEXT SIX TO 12 MONTHS. COUNCILMAN ANDY THOMSON HOPES STRUGGLING BUSINESSES WILL BENEFIT FROM THIS PROGRAM.

HE SAYS THE CITY IS READY FOR THE ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS TO OPEN. THE ONLINE PROGRAM BEGINS AT 8AM ON MONDAY.

THE CITY HAS BUSINESS INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS