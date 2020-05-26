Vigo County courts ask Indiana Supreme Court to continue adjusted COVID-19 operations

Outbreaks..

And..

A weakened ability for hospitals to respond to possible surges.

"the vigo county courts"..

Are asking "the indiana supreme court" to continue "adjusted covid-19 operations".

"the judges" submitted a request.

Here's what it asks.

"suspension of jury trials" through july 1st..

And "suspension of most civil proceedings" through june 30th.

"if" approved..

"attorneys" could appear remotely.

"people" would also need to answer "screening questions" to enter the courthouse.

"the state supreme court" needs to sign-off on this petition.

"the judges" are making this request..

Because covid-19 cases in vigo