U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three days of violent protests in Minneapolis .

Trump, speaking during an event at the White House, also said "we can't allow" the demonstrations in Minneapolis "to descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos." A Minneapolis police officer who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died has been arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday.

George Floyd's death sparked three nights of violent protests in the Midwestern city.