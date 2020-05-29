Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO

Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO In a press conference, Trump said the World Health Organization (WHO) has not made reform changes requested by the U.S. President Donald Trump, via press conference Trump has repeatedly criticized the organization for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president added that the U.S. will now send funds that would normally go to the WHO to other global health needs.

Trump has also alleged that the WHO helped China cover up information regarding the coronavirus.

He's even said that China, where the virus originated, controls the WHO.

The withdrawal comes soon after the U.S. COVID-19 death toll crossed the 100,000 mark.