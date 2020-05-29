Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local leaders respond to George Floyd death

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Local leaders respond to George Floyd death

Local leaders respond to George Floyd death

Community leaders are already working together to ensure that demonstrations here will never get to that point.

Law enforcement and the local NAACP have already been in contact.

News 18's Marvin Bills spoke with them about the message they are sending out to the community during this time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Demonstrations here will never get to that point.

Law enforcement and the local naacp have already been in contact.

News 18's marvin bills spoke with them about the message they are sending out to the community during this time.

Mb: as protests erupt around the country over the death of george floyd, local leaders in tippecanoe county are making strides to send a message that'll bring us together.

"when the events took place earlier this week happened, i was sickened."

It's an incident that many around the world cannot put into words.

Earlier this week a video went viral of a minneapolis police officer detaining a man with his knee on the man's neck.

Shortly after - that man dies.

His name was george floyd.

"for a police officer to behave the way that officer did.

It's not just offensive it's absolutely demoralizing."

West lafayette mayor john dennis says he doesn't understand the actions of the minneapolis police officer.

"what would provoke a police officer to kill a man because of a arguable minor crime being committed.

It's beyond my ability to understand."

Now leaders are taking this opportunity to send a powerful message to minorities in greater lafayette.

Local naacp president sadie harper scott says we need to fight for what is right as a community.

"we should come together, we should have these conversations.

We can't stay silent.

We have to do it peacefully.

We have to be vocal."

Scott says actions speak louder than words.

But there's power in communication.

"we have to get up, we have to share our stories.

Because sometimes a shut mouth never gets fed."

Scott is working with local law enforcement to create a town hall style meeting where the community can discuss these controversial issues, something west lafayette chief of police troy harris and lafayette police chief patrick flannelly agree should happen.

"my message to our minority groups is please hold us accountable.

We hold one another accountable here and we expect our community to hold us accountable."

"we want to be there we want to be there to ensure everybody has the right to be heard and to do it in a way where we can do it safely and peacefully."

Mb:there isn't a set date for the proposed meeting.

But of course we will bring any developments as information comes.

Marvin bills news 18.

The issue is also being addressed on the state level.

Governor eric holcomb says




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmakice

Kevin Makice George Floyd was killed three states away, but his death reaches us all. Ask your local police department, as lea… https://t.co/ZdOqAkbpsi 21 minutes ago

sxeishorty

kharla RT @WMAR2News: Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released a video message today, calling the killing of George Floyd at the ha… 49 minutes ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released a video message today, calling the killing of George Floyd… https://t.co/Y2maEQOiP0 1 hour ago

acaciaa

Shannon Tomlinson RT @FOXBaltimore: LIVE: Anne Arundel County leaders respond to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis https://t.co/AFJhKfYn75 https:/… 5 hours ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore LIVE: Anne Arundel County leaders respond to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis https://t.co/AFJhKfYn75 https://t.co/2PIVOKLVm1 5 hours ago

benjaminjpauli

Ben Pauli RT @DER810AVE: https://t.co/80Si5mWzKo We are standing up and putting a stop to this together💪🏿 8 hours ago

DER810AVE

DeWaun E. Robinson https://t.co/80Si5mWzKo We are standing up and putting a stop to this together💪🏿 8 hours ago

kdeanct

Katie Dean “Where is the heart of the person who heard that man say, ‘I can’t breathe! Mama, mama!’ Who in the***wouldn’t r… https://t.co/Pippft7N6r 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

KC anti-violence group says community needs to do better [Video]

KC anti-violence group says community needs to do better

An anti-violence group in Kansas City, Missouri, said Friday the community as a whole needs to do better in addressing issues related to the death of George Floyd.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:41Published
Cincinnati police leaders unite in condemning Minneapolis officers in death of George Floyd [Video]

Cincinnati police leaders unite in condemning Minneapolis officers in death of George Floyd

Cincinnati police leaders unite in condemning Minneapolis officers in death of George Floyd

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:03Published