Local leaders respond to George Floyd death

Law enforcement and the local NAACP have already been in contact.

Community leaders are already working together to ensure that demonstrations here will never get to that point.

Mb: as protests erupt around the country over the death of george floyd, local leaders in tippecanoe county are making strides to send a message that'll bring us together.

"when the events took place earlier this week happened, i was sickened."

It's an incident that many around the world cannot put into words.

Earlier this week a video went viral of a minneapolis police officer detaining a man with his knee on the man's neck.

Shortly after - that man dies.

His name was george floyd.

"for a police officer to behave the way that officer did.

It's not just offensive it's absolutely demoralizing."

West lafayette mayor john dennis says he doesn't understand the actions of the minneapolis police officer.

"what would provoke a police officer to kill a man because of a arguable minor crime being committed.

It's beyond my ability to understand."

Now leaders are taking this opportunity to send a powerful message to minorities in greater lafayette.

Local naacp president sadie harper scott says we need to fight for what is right as a community.

"we should come together, we should have these conversations.

We can't stay silent.

We have to do it peacefully.

We have to be vocal."

Scott says actions speak louder than words.

But there's power in communication.

"we have to get up, we have to share our stories.

Because sometimes a shut mouth never gets fed."

Scott is working with local law enforcement to create a town hall style meeting where the community can discuss these controversial issues, something west lafayette chief of police troy harris and lafayette police chief patrick flannelly agree should happen.

"my message to our minority groups is please hold us accountable.

We hold one another accountable here and we expect our community to hold us accountable."

"we want to be there we want to be there to ensure everybody has the right to be heard and to do it in a way where we can do it safely and peacefully."

Mb:there isn't a set date for the proposed meeting.

But of course we will bring any developments as information comes.

Marvin bills news 18.

The issue is also being addressed on the state level.

Governor eric holcomb says